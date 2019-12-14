Heavy Duty Pumps Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2019-2027 | Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver Inc., EBARA Corporation, General Electric Company, ITT INC., Grundfos, KSB SE and Co., The Weir Group PLC, Sulzer

Heavy Duty Pumps Market Report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a market forecast, market share, market size, future trend, key players, current growth factors and industry validated market data.

Heavy duty pumps are specially designed pumps that are used for transferring corrosive, abrasive or highly viscous liquid including sewage, crude oil, chemical,. The growth in production of chemical and oil & gas industries is expected to raise the demand for more efficient heavy duty pumps.

The ability of these pumps to handle temperature up to 400 ° Celsius and pressure up to 80 bar is the primary reason for its increased demand among the industries.



The report also includes the profiles of key Heavy Duty Pumps market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver Inc., EBARA Corporation, General Electric Company, ITT INC., Grundfos, KSB SE and Co., The Weir Group PLC, Sulzer



Exponentially burgeoning demand for electricity and power consumption across the globe has been driving the heavy duty pumps market and is anticipated to continue to influence growth in the coming years. Snow balling oil and fuel demand coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling the water & wastewater management industry is expected to contribute to revenue growth of global heavy duty pumps market.



The global heavy duty pumps market is segmented on the basis of pump type, product type and application. Based pump type, the market is segmented as Centrifugal and Positive-displacement.

By product type the market has been segmented into Crude oil, Fuel oil, Asphalt and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Oil & Gas, Power, Processing and Others.



The "Global Heavy Duty Pumps Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Heavy Duty Pumps industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Heavy Duty Pumps market with detailed market segmentation by pump type, product type, application and geography.

The global Heavy Duty Pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heavy duty pumps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Heavy Duty Pumps market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Heavy Duty Pumps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



