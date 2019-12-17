SiC Fibers Market is expected to reach US$ 3,571.1 mn in 2027 according to a new research report

SiC Fibers Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Form (Continuous, Woven Cloth, Others), Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Industrial, Others) and By Geography

Latest market study on "Global SiC Fiber Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Continuous, Woven Cloth, Others), Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Industrial, Others)". The global SiC Fiber market is accounted to US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,571.1 Mn by 2027.

The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the form segment, the continuous fiber segment accounted for the largest share in the global SiC fiber market. The cold bars/wire rods are basically the hot bars/wire rods that are further processed.

The SiC continuous fiber are materials that are industrially available with a wide range of applications in the aerospace, weaponry and nuclear environments. The SiC continuous fiber has high corrosion and heat resistance and possesses high strength.

The continuous SiC fibers are developed as reinforcement of ceramic matrix composites for the high-temperature structural applications.

The continuous SiC fibers contain fine filaments of ultra-fine ß-SiC crystals that are responsible for the strong particle bonding of the fiber. The continuous SiC fiber is widely used in the nuclear environment due to its chemical stability, high toughness, relatively low neutron absorption and mature fabrication technology.

Silicon carbide fiber is popularly available in two forms: beta and alpha. The beta form of silicon carbide fiber was developed in 1990 and was made commercially available at high prices.

However, they are increasingly replaced by the new alpha forms of SiC Fibers. They are known for their chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties along with attractive degradation-resistant and high-temperature reinforcing ceramic, which makes them an ideal material to be used in energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, industrial and nuclear applications.

The demand for alpha-SiC fibers ceramic material is rising in comparison to βbeta-SiC fibers as they offer high tensile strength and durability, lightweight, higher thermal conductivity, better resistance to corrosion, and oxidation amongst others.

The market for global SiC fiber is concentrated with some very well-established players.

The global SiC fibers market by end-use industry has been segmented into aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, others. The SiC fibers market for the aerospace and defense end-use industry accounted for the largest share in the global SiC fibers market.

SiC fibers are increasingly being used in the aerospace and defense industry, mainly because of its unique properties like fracture toughness, high temperature, corrosion and wear resistance, high damage tolerance. SiC fibers are increasingly being used as a replacement of the metal alloys, as the former can be used for high-temperature applications.

SiC fibers are highly used in engines of gas turbines, thermal protection systems, thruster nozzles, turbine shrouds, and turbopump components, among others. Therefore, the elevating use of this fiber in the aerospace and defense industry is projected to boost the SiC fibers market over the forecast period.

Form Insights

Based on form, the global SiC fibers market has been segmented into composites, non-composites. Under the form segment, the composites segment led the global SiC fibers market.

Moreover, the non-composites segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The composites usage comprises of ceramic matrix composites (CMC), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC).

The growing demand for continuous SiC fiber in a wide range of applications ranging from automotive to nuclear industry has created an upsurge in the SiC fiber market all over the globe.

