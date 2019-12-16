Packed Pickles Market interpreted by a new report

Packed Pickles Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2025

According to a new report Global Packed Pickles Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Packed Pickles Market size is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Packed Pickles Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,284 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during (2019-2025).

Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2019-2025).

The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market garnered the largest market share in the Global Packed Pickles Market by Distribution Channel in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; attaining market value of $5,138.8 million by 2025, rising at a growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The Convenience Stores market is anticipated to grow at 2.7% CAGR during (2019-2025).

The Fruit Pickles market contributed the highest revenue share to the Global Packed Pickles Market by Product in 2018, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Vegetable Pickles market is estimated to experience a growth of 3.1% CAGR during (2019-2025).

The Jars market dominated the Global Packed Pickles Market by Packaging in 2018, and is expected to reach a market size of $6,570.8 million by 2025. The Pouches market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during (2019-2025).

Report: www.kbvresearch.com/packed-…es-market/

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fruit Pickles, Vegetable Pickles and Meat & Seafood Pickles.

Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Jars, Pouches and Other Packaging. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Packed Pickles market.

The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ADF Foods Ltd., Conagra Brands, Inc.

(Pinnacle Foods, Inc.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Nutri-Asia, Inc.), Reitzel S.A., Mt.

Olive Pickle Company Inc., Mitoku Company Ltd., Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace Inc., Orkla ASA (MTR Foods), Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Global Packed Pickles Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores and

Online

By Product

Fruit Pickles

Vegetable Pickles and

Meat & Seafood Pickles

By Packaging

Jars

Pouches and

Other Packaging

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

ADF Foods Ltd.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (Pinnacle Foods, Inc.)

Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Nutri-Asia, Inc.)

Reitzel S.A.

Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc.

Mitoku Company Ltd.

Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace Inc.

Orkla ASA (MTR Foods)

Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and

The Kraft Heinz Company

