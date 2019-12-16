Packed Pickles Market interpreted by a new report

Packed Pickles Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2025
According to a new report Global Packed Pickles Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Packed Pickles Market size is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Packed Pickles Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,284 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during (2019-2025).
Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2019-2025).
The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market garnered the largest market share in the Global Packed Pickles Market by Distribution Channel in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; attaining market value of $5,138.8 million by 2025, rising at a growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The Convenience Stores market is anticipated to grow at 2.7% CAGR during (2019-2025).
The Fruit Pickles market contributed the highest revenue share to the Global Packed Pickles Market by Product in 2018, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Vegetable Pickles market is estimated to experience a growth of 3.1% CAGR during (2019-2025).
The Jars market dominated the Global Packed Pickles Market by Packaging in 2018, and is expected to reach a market size of $6,570.8 million by 2025. The Pouches market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during (2019-2025).
Report: www.kbvresearch.com/packed-…es-market/
Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fruit Pickles, Vegetable Pickles and Meat & Seafood Pickles.
Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Jars, Pouches and Other Packaging. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Packed Pickles market.
The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ADF Foods Ltd., Conagra Brands, Inc.
(Pinnacle Foods, Inc.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Nutri-Asia, Inc.), Reitzel S.A., Mt.
Olive Pickle Company Inc., Mitoku Company Ltd., Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace Inc., Orkla ASA (MTR Foods), Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and The Kraft Heinz Company.
Global Packed Pickles Market Segmentation
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores and
Online
By Product
Fruit Pickles
Vegetable Pickles and
Meat & Seafood Pickles
By Packaging
Jars
Pouches and
Other Packaging
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
ADF Foods Ltd.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (Pinnacle Foods, Inc.)
Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Nutri-Asia, Inc.)
Reitzel S.A.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc.
Mitoku Company Ltd.
Peter Piper’s Pickle Palace Inc.
Orkla ASA (MTR Foods)
Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and
The Kraft Heinz Company
