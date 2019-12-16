Forensic Technologies Market Expected to Reach $99.95 billion by 2026

Forensic Technologies - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

Forensic Technologies is accounted for $43.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of funding programs focused toward pneumonia research and Presence of strong product pipeline are some of the factors driving the market growth.

High number of patent expirations is hampering the market growth.



The increasing number of crime rates and the sophistication of crimes across the world have provided traction to the need for advanced technology and intelligence in solving crimes. It identifies the increasing crime rate that demands better investigation techniques to be one of the primary factors for the forensic technologies market growth.

Forensic technologies are integral in several criminal investigations since the rising number of criminal cases increases the backlog of pending cases. Influenced by such factors, a large number of crime laboratories equipped with high-quality forensic products and services are being set up around the globe.

By Type, Capillary electrophoresis will be the major revenue segment in the forensic science market as it is used for several forensic applications.

This technique enables chemical analysis of organic and inorganic samples during DNA testing and forensic ballistics. Owing to advantages such as technological advancement, accuracy, greater reproducibility, and ability to handle high throughput sample, the forensic technologies market will witness considerable growth in this segment.



By geography, North America is expected to hold highest market due to high incidences of crime, technological advancements in forensic sciences, and high investigator's compliance for advanced forensic techniques such as DNA profiling, firearm analysis, and biometric analysis techniques. In addition, presence of a large number of forensic laboratories drives forensic technologies market.



Some of the key players profiled in the HID Ballast include 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Belkasoft, Capsicum Group, LLC, Cellmark Forensics, Computer Forensics Inc, Creative Forensic Services, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik Gmbh (Forensic Division Of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division Of Ge Company), General Electric Company, LGC Limited, MorphoTrust USA, NMS Lab, SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc (Subsidiary Of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc).



Products Covered:

- Ballistic Forensics

- Biometric Devices

- Digital Forensics

- DNA Testing

- Other Products



Types Covered:

- Automated Liquid Handling Technology

- Capillary Electrophoresis

- Microarrays

- Next-Generation Sequencing

- Rapid DNA Analysis

- Other Types



Locations Covered:

- Laboratory Forensic Technology

- Portable Forensic Technology



Services Covered:

- Firearm Analysis

- DNA Profiling

- Fingerprinting Analysis

- Chemical Analysis

- Other Services



Applications Covered:

- Pharmacogenetic

- Judicial/Law Enforcement

- Biodefense & Bio surveillance

