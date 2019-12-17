Colostrum Market landscape assessment by sort, opportunities and better growth rate by 2027

The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colostrum market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The factors leading to the growth of the colostrum market in Asia Pacific countries are the large production of colostrum based products.

The countries are also the largest exporters and consumers for colostrum based and other dairy products. Moreover, the rising demand for the colostrum, development in the field of the livestock sector, development for the colostrum and raising awareness about the benefits of colostrum are estimated to grow the colostrum market during the forecast period.

Role of Colostrum in Animal Husbandry

Colostrum is the first milk that is obtained after the parturition, which provides a complete diet for the neonate. Colostrum contains a large amount of Gama globulins, antibodies that are produced by the cows against the antigens to encounter many disease-producing organisms.

Also, colostrum has a higher amount of vitamin A and minerals that are vital to battle diseases. Ingestion of these elements through colostrum considerably increases survivability and provide an umbrella of passive immunity to calves.

On the other side, goat's, sheep's, and sow's colostrum show qualitatively similar nucleotide patterns that are similar to human and cow's colostrum. However, sheep's colostrum has twofold that of goat's colostrum and 3- to 10-fold higher nucleotide content than cow's colostrum, at the same stage of lactation.

The colostrum contains high concentrations of immunoglobulins (Ig) antibodies such as IgM, IgG, and IgA, which function to identify and destroy the disease-causing pathogens in livestock. IgG functions to identify and devour pathogens that are found within the bloodstream as well as other parts of the body.

Therefore, it is useful to store a hoard of good quality colostrum in advance, which is mainly relevant in the dairy industry, where the calf keeps separated from their mother soon after the birth and fed colostrum manually. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the colostrum market is expected to grow in the near future significantly.

Benefits of Colostrum for Athletes

With the natural antibodies, colostrum contains proline-rich polypeptides or colostrum polypeptides (CPs) that are the short chains of amino acids, help in suppressing an overactive immune system, or stimulating an underactive immune system. They both act as immune system modulators that are vital to reoccurrence the immune system to a state of balance, mainly when it has been overtaxed by exercise.

In addition to colostrum polypeptides, lactoferrin, which is present in colostrum, helps to eliminate bacteria by removing the iron that bacteria need to reproduce themselves. Regular bovine colostrum supplementation helps to protect and heal the gastrointestinal (GI) and stomach lining.

Factors such as various benefits of colostrum and increasing demand for colostrum supplementation by athletes are expected to drive the market for colostrum in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Colostrum. For instance, in September, 2018, Biochem launched B.I.O.Ig energy 15% bovine colostrum powders which offers a much higher fat content compared to the existing B.I.O.Ig products.

The launch expanded the portfolio of the company and eventually increased its customer base.

Company Profiles

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

PanTheryx

Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd.

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Dairy Tech Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation

Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.

E.C.I.

coloQuick Int.

BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.