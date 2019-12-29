Massive Growth in Explosive Trace Detection Market report reviews 2019-2025

The Global Explosive Trace Detection Market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Discover aspects of Competitors Insights with| Top companies-American Innovations, Autoclear, Biosensor, DetectaChem
Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD) are explosive discovery hardware ready to distinguish explosives of trace amount.
The place that is to be detected is refined by inspecting non-noticeable “trace” measures of particulates. Gadgets like ETDs are likewise used to recognize narcotics.
The hardware is utilized predominantly in airplane terminals, and in places of importance and also in helpless territories considered defenseless to terrorist attacks.
This report focuses on Explosive Trace Detection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Explosive Trace Detection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Explosive Trace Detection in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Explosive Trace Detection manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- American Innovations
- Autoclear
- Biosensor
- DetectaChem
- FLIR Systems
- Implant Sciences
- NUCTECH
- OSI Systems
- Smiths Detection
- Westminster International
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Segment by Type
By technology
- Chemiluminescence
- Thermo-redox
- Amplifying fluorescent polymer
- Mass spectrometry
- Ion mobility spectrometry
- Colorimetrics & automated colorimetric
By detection type
- Hand held
- Table top
- Other detectors
Segment by Application
- Critical infrastructure
- Costumes & border protection
- Event security
- Law enforcements
- Ports
Table of content
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Explosive Trace Detection
1.1 Definition of Explosive Trace Detection
1.2 Explosive Trace Detection Segment By technology
1.2.1 Global Explosive Trace Detection Production Growth Rate Comparison By technology (2014–2025)
1.2.2 Chemiluminescence
1.2.3 Thermo-redox
1.2.4 Amplifying fluorescent polymer
1.2.5 Mass spectrometry
1.2.6 Ion mobility spectrometry
1.2.7 Colorimetrics & automated colorimetric
1.3 Explosive Trace Detection Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Explosive Trace Detection Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014–2025)
1.3.2 Critical infrastructure
1.3.3 Costumes & border protection
1.3.4 Event security
1.3.5 Law enforcements
1.3.6 Ports
1.4 Global Explosive Trace Detection Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Explosive Trace Detection Revenue (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Global Explosive Trace Detection Production (2014–2025)
1.4.3 North America Explosive Trace Detection Status and Prospect (2014–2025)
1.4.4 Europe Explosive Trace Detection Status and Prospect (2014–2025)
1.4.5 China Explosive Trace Detection Status and Prospect (2014–2025)
1.4.6 Japan Explosive Trace Detection Status and Prospect (2014–2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Explosive Trace Detection Status and Prospect (2014–2025)
