Patient Portal Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Patient Portal Market to reach a market size of $5.6 billion by 2025

According to a new report Global Patient Portal Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Patient Portal Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare provider sub-segment was dominant in the end-use segment of the patient portal market. In addition, providers are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.

The surge of government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of health care is a key factor in market growth. Providers' government mandates to curb rising healthcare costs result in increased use of patient portal technology.

The Payers market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2019-2025).

Technological advancements in healthcare IT are a major indicator that justifies the dominance of North America patient portal market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19% over the forecast period as a result of improved healthcare infrastructure and increased spending.

Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during (2019-2025).

The Web-based market would grow at a CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. It is expected that cloud-based patient portals will witness the highest rate of growth during the forecast period.

Such portals provide features like scheduling online appointments, email marketing, tools for patient education, and integration of social media.

Report: www.kbvresearch.com/patient…al-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co.

(GE Healthcare), McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health LLC, CureMD Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC and AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Patient Portal Market

» Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:

Sep-2019: AllScripts came into partnership with XRHealth, a leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications. In this partnership, XRHealth will provide an integrated AR/VR platform, leveraging AllScripts Open APIS.

This partnership offers a platform to the doctors in which they can view all the critical information of the patients.

Sep-2019: Epic Systems announced its collaboration with Phelps Health in order to provide a platform, which connects all the of Phelps Health care areas into one unified electronic health record system. The healthcare providers and patients can communicate and access the information through one patient portal.

Mar-2019: AllScripts extended its partnership with Ephraim McDowell Health in which Ephraim will use AllScripts' EHR in order to enhance its ability for engaging its patients through mobile apps. Ephraim will use the FollowMyHealth mobile and enterprise patient engagement platform that connects hospitals, providers, and health systems with their patients.

Sep-2018: GE Healthcare teamed up with Accruent, a leading provider of physical resource management solutions. In this collaboration, Accruent launched its first computerized maintenance management system for offering integrated ordering with GE Healthcare's service shop portal.

This portal allows the healthcare technology management professionals to access, search, and order parts, accessories and supplies for many devices of GE Healthcare.

May-2018: Cerner teamed up with Columbus Regional Healthcare System in which CRHS will begin a Cerner EHR implementation project. This project is focused towards boosting the care coordination across its ambulatory and acute care facilities.

CRHS will also implement the patient portal of Cerner for promoting the patient engagement. Its patients would be able to use this patient portal for messaging the doctors, scheduling appointments, paying bills, and accessing their health information.

» Acquisition and Mergers:

Nov-2019: NextGen Healthcare has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Medfusion, Inc., a patient experience platform leader. The acquisition adds best-in-class patient engagement and access capability to NextGen's fully integrated ambulatory care services.

May-2018: AllScripts signed an agreement to acquire HealthGrid, a developer of patient communication app. Through this acquisition, the HealthGrid capabilities will be integrated with AllScripts FollowMyHealth platform, this would help the providers to reach their patients in a complete way.

» Product launches and Product Expansions:

May-2019: Well.ca, a subsidiary of McKesson unveiled a new patient education portal, a trusted source for therapeutic guidance. This portal provides guidance to patients on emerging and new approaches to care.

The healthcare professionals will be available to advice on naturopathic medicine, mindfulness, nutrition, food sensitivity testing, pregnancy and parenting, sleep, and medical cannabis.

Global Patient Portal Market Segmentation

By Type

Integrated

Standalone

By End Use

Providers

Payers

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Cloud-based

Web-based

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

McKesson Corporation

Greenway Health LLC

CureMD Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

