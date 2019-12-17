Sliding Bearing Market Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2027

The Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Bearing is a device which imperatives the movement of the pivoting part to one direction. In light of its contact the bearing can be named roller bearing and sliding bearing.

In sliding bearing, also known as plain bearing the sliding takes place along the surface of contact between moving element and the fixed one. It implies for conveying the radial load.

These kind of bearings are normally found in cross leader of the steam motors.

The key factors that are propelling the growth of sliding bearing market include, the high reliability, efficiency, and cost effectiveness of sliding bearing and rise in railway infrastructure investments and supply contracts. The growth of the sliding bearing market is correlated to the growth of the industrial and automotive sectors.

Moreover, rise in production of commercial vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the market. Further, the increase in use of non-metallic sliding bearing is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.

The global sliding bearing market is segmented on the basis of type, material, bearing type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as radial sliding bearing and axial sliding Bearing.

Based on material, the sliding bearing market is divided into metallic and non-metallic. On basis of bearing type, the market is bifurcated into linear, thrust, radial, angular contact, and others.

Further, on basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical, agriculture, mining & construction, railway & aerospace, and others.

Top Leading Market Players:

C U Group Ltd. JTEKT Corporation NKE Austria GmbH NSK Ltd. NTN Corporation Schaeffler Technologies AG Co. KG AB SKF THK Co., Ltd. Timken Company Mahle International GmbH

