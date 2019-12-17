Global Acupuncture Needles Market to grow 8.1% by 2024 according to a new research report

Reportocean.com have announced the addition of a new report titled "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024"
The report "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024" is expected to reach USD 150 million by 2024 from USD 92 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity, and alcohol addiction drive.
Some of the prominent key players are:
- Seirin Corporation
- Empecs Medical Co. Ltd.
- Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd.
- AcuMedic Ltd.
- Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.
- AcuSupply Inc.
- 3B Scientific GmbH
- Lhasa OMS, Inc.
- Asia Med GMbH
- Cogmedix, Inc.
Key Segments Covered
By Product
- Disposable Needles
- Non-disposable Needles
By Type
- Stainless Steel
- Gold
- Silver
By End-User
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Based on geographical segmentation, the Global Acupuncture Needles Market is segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
