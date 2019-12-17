Global Acupuncture Needles Market to grow 8.1% by 2024 according to a new research report

Reportocean.com have announced the addition of a new report titled "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024"

The report "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024" is expected to reach USD 150 million by 2024 from USD 92 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity, and alcohol addiction drive.

Some of the prominent key players are:

Seirin Corporation

Empecs Medical Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd.

AcuMedic Ltd.

Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.

AcuSupply Inc.

3B Scientific GmbH

Lhasa OMS, Inc.

Asia Med GMbH

Cogmedix, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Product

Disposable Needles

Non-disposable Needles

By Type

Stainless Steel

Gold

Silver

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Based on geographical segmentation, the Global Acupuncture Needles Market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

