Global Acupuncture Needles Market to grow 8.1% by 2024 according to a new research report

Reportocean.com have announced the addition of a new report titled "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024"

The report "Global Acupuncture Needles Market and Forecast to 2024" is expected to reach USD 150 million by 2024 from USD 92 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity, and alcohol addiction drive. 

Download the PDF Brochure: www.reportocean.com/industr…ort_id=373

Some of the prominent key players are:

  • Seirin Corporation
  • Empecs Medical Co. Ltd.
  • Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd.
  • AcuMedic Ltd.
  • Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.
  • AcuSupply Inc.
  • 3B Scientific GmbH
  • Lhasa OMS, Inc.
  • Asia Med GMbH
  • Cogmedix, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Product

  • Disposable Needles
  • Non-disposable Needles

By Type

  • Stainless Steel
  • Gold
  • Silver

By End-User

  • Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Based on geographical segmentation, the Global Acupuncture Needles Market is segmented into:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • MEA

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Why to purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…ort_id=373

