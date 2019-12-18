Surety Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2019-2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Surety - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global surety market is expected to reach US$ 28.77 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Contract Surety Bonds deliver financial security as well as construction assurance on construction and building projects by guaranteeing the project owner that the contractor is competent to accomplish the work and will pay certain subcontractors, material suppliers, and laborers. These bonds are used principally in the construction industry.

The growth of both public and private construction sector coupled with stringent government regulations for contract surety bonds, the market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players:- AmTrust Financial Services, Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, The Travelers Indemnity Company; Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Hartford Financial Services Group, HCC Insurance Holdings; IFIC Surety Group; and Chubb Limited among others.

Surety Market Report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a market forecast, market share, market size, future trend, key players, current growth factors and industry validated market data.

Some of the significant deals include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with Evergreen Parent, L.P., under this agreement Evergreen parent will acquire approximately 45% of the Company's shares of common stock.

Also, American Financial Group announced entering into an agreement to acquire ABA Insurance Services Inc.

for approximately US$ 28 Mn. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the position of the company in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Surety Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Surety Market in these regions.

