New Study: Laboratory Automation Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%

Report Ocean predicted the market size of the global Laboratory Automation Systems Market to grow with a CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market is growing due to various factors such as technological advancements in laboratory equipment, and rise in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes.

Key Segments Covered

By Product By Product Type Equipment Automated Workstations Automated Liquid Handling Automated Integrated Workstations Pipetting Systems Reagent Dispensers Microplate Washers Microplate Readers Multi-mode Microplate Readers Single-mode Microplate Readers Automated ELISA Systems Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems Robotic Systems Others Software & Informatics Workstation/Unit Automation Software laboratory information management system LIMS Electronic Laboratory Notebook Scientific Data Management System



Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

End user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Institutes

Others

The global Laboratory Automation Systems Market is further analyzed by segmenting the market into various geographical regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

MEA

Competitive Landscape:

Market players present in the market adopt various market related strategies to withhold the market position for long-term and stay in market competition. Joint Venture, Product Launch, Collaboration, Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and others are some crucial strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Some of the major key players present in the market are as follows:

Agilent Technologies

BioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hamilton Robotics

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

Qiagen N.V

Siemens AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

