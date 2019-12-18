New Study: Laboratory Automation Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%

The "Laboratory Automation Systems Market" report has been added to Reportocean.com's offering.
GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ www.reportocean.com/industr…_id=IC1030
Report Ocean predicted the market size of the global Laboratory Automation Systems Market to grow with a CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market is growing due to various factors such as technological advancements in laboratory equipment, and rise in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes.
The major aim of this market research report is to explain and analyze the Laboratory Automation Systems Market based on various market segments and regions.
Key Segments Covered
- By Product
- By Product Type
- Equipment
- Automated Workstations
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Automated Integrated Workstations
- Pipetting Systems
- Reagent Dispensers
- Microplate Washers
- Microplate Readers
- Multi-mode Microplate Readers
- Single-mode Microplate Readers
- Automated ELISA Systems
- Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems
- Automated Workstations
- Robotic Systems
- Others
- Equipment
- Software & Informatics
- Workstation/Unit Automation Software
- laboratory information management system LIMS
- Electronic Laboratory Notebook
- Scientific Data Management System
- By Product Type
Application
- Drug Discovery
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Genomics Solutions
- Proteomics Solutions
End user
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries
- Research Institutes
- Others
The global Laboratory Automation Systems Market is further analyzed by segmenting the market into various geographical regions:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- MEA
Competitive Landscape:
Market players present in the market adopt various market related strategies to withhold the market position for long-term and stay in market competition. Joint Venture, Product Launch, Collaboration, Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and others are some crucial strategies adopted by key players in the market.
Some of the major key players present in the market are as follows:
- Agilent Technologies
- BioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hamilton Robotics
- PerkinElmer, Inc.,
- Qiagen N.V
- Siemens AG
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ www.reportocean.com/industr…_id=IC1030
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing: Robust, detailed ...
For more information: