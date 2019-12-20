Data Protection Market report just published

Data Protection Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Service); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Size Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, Healthcare, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Data Protection Market Overview:

Data protection is the process of securely saving important information from corruption, hacking, and loss. Continues improvement in data and storage of data safely is the main task also securing information from cyber-attack, boosting the demand for the data protection market. Current Market Status, Trends, Types, Major Companies Acronis CA Technologies HPE IBM Mcafee Netapp Oracle Quest Software Symantec Veeam and more scrutinized in the new analysis

Growing the number of enterprises rising demand for data protection market for securing their data safely. Additionally Rising IT and telecom sector, education, BFSI lead to the growth of the data protection market.

Data Protection Market Dynamics:

The importance of data protection is essential as the amount of data created and stored continues to grow the demand for the data protection market. The adoption of data protection helps increase data security, data backup and recovery, encryption, and among others, that also promote the growth of the data protection market.

However, safety and security of data require heavy maintenance that increases the cost of the system; this is the key hindering factor for the growth of the data protection market. Increases confidential data of government as well an in defense system need to be secure that also propelling the growth of the data protection market.

Data Protection Market Scope:

The "Global Data Protection Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the data protection market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data protection market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography.

The global data protection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data protection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data protection market.

Data Protection Market Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key data protection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Acronis

CA Technologies

HPE

IBM

Mcafee

Netapp

Oracle

Quest Software

Symantec

Veeam

