Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (Self-driving Car Service, Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, Bi-Cycle Sharing and Bus Sharing); Application Platform (Android and iOS); Business Model (B2B, B2C and P2P); & Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Bike and Bus)

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview:

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025. Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends, Share and Challenge discussed in a new market research report

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor.

The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems. Apart from the application platform providers, large automotive OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity.

MaaS is expected to be a key driver in the growth and profitability of the automotive industry outpacing the profits earned by only manufacturing cars by these automakers.

The need for implementation of intelligent transport solutions in the Asia Pacific region is very high that also includes improved infrastructure in transportation system. Rising needs of mobility systems are fully utilized in APAC region including Hong Kong, Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea.

Market of MaaS in APAC region is gaining momentum with growing disposable income and urban population and boosting the market domestically and regionally. Implementation of car sharing is getting adopted rapidly in the developing countries.

In Asia Pacific, market penetration for car sharing services is high because of large number of potential users.

The tremendous increase in the number of cars being operated worldwide, increases the problems of traffic congestion, increase in harmful emissions and many others. Ride sharing is a concept designed to address this issues around the globe.

Because the technology offers a win-win situation for both service provider as well as end users. Several companies in the developed and the developing economies are significantly investing into this trend, as it not only reduces the traffic congestion but also ensures overall sustainable development.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…atech_Moin

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Key Players:

Some of the major players influencing Mobility as a Service market are Whim App, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd. and UbiGo AB. Beeline Singapore, Moovel Group GmBH, Qixxit, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

and Smile Mobility are other key companies in the Mobility as a Service market. Many small and big companies are investing in mobility as a service market owing to the potential improvements related to accuracy, operational efficiency and timely order fulfilment thereby, helping them to enhance customer retention rate and compete efficiently in the market.

Advancing Technological Infrastructure and Ease of Access to Data Worldwide

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics.

Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer. Big Data and IoT invasion have added significant value to service providers in terms of provisioning the best-available services to the customers.

Combining big data with new autonomous transport systems will enable opportunities to innovate and refine MaaS offerings. Younger people, who are the most likely to adopt new mobility models, are increasingly deciding to not own cars.

Transport authorities are looking to new technology platforms to help them manage the use of their assets. The advancement of various technological platforms is foreseen to fuel the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market in the coming years.

Mobility as a Service Market Strategic Insights:

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global mobility as a service (MaaS) market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in mobility as a service (MaaS) market landscape are listed below:-

2017: Beeline powered GrabShuttle app with the collaboration of GovtTech and Land Transport Authority (LTA). This app is an open mobility platform which supports the data driven shuttle bus services

2017: Moovel North America announced its partnership with Google (US), TriMet (US), and INIT (Germany). This partnership will build the global First Virtu al Transit Fare Card in Android Pay

2017: Daimler acquired Flinc AG (Germany), through this acquisition Daimler will increases its mobility service portfolio. The ridesharing solution of Flinc’s are being used by many companies for improving and securing employee mobility

2017: Uber signed an agreement with Yandex N.V. (Russia), the joint venture between these two companies will form a new company for combining the Uber rides with EATS business.

The company will serve these services in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Russia

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/reports…ice-market