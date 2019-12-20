Digital Transformation Market global industry growth prospects, demand, business overview, opportunities & forecast available in the latest report

Digital Transformation Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Components (Solution and Services); Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise); and End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others)

Constantly evolving customer experience encouraging enterprise to adopt digital solutions is one of the major factor in the growth of digital transformation market globally

Digital Transformation Market Overview:

The global digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 445.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2,279.4 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The digital transformation market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reasons for high adoption of digital transformation is the fact that digital transformation solutions enable the companies to reach large masses.

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods.

Digital transformation solutions helping the companies to reach out to large masses is one of the major factor that will drive the growth of the market. constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions.

However, issues related to the security and privacy affects the adoption of the digital solutions by major industry verticals.

Digital Transformation Market Key Players:

Some of the major players influencing digital transformation market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and IBM. Cognizant, Capgemini, Dell, and SAP SE are some of the other key companies in the digital transformation market.

Many companies are investing in various initiatives such as merge and partnership as well as new product development to get the competitive advantage over their competitors and stay ahead in the market.

Digital Transformation Market Strategic Insights:

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital transformation market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in digital transformation market landscape are listed below-

2018: Accenture expanded its footprint in Zurich, Switzerland for permitting its clients to foster co-creation their Digital Transformation Agendas. This hub will aid its clients to meet the demand via Accenture Studios which will predict, design and generate products and services by enabling the transform and impact of customer’s journey.

2018: Adobe Systems Inc. and Microsoft Corp. extended their partnership into China, to have global accessibility of Adobe Experience Cloud.

In addition, the companies work jointly with global brands and help them to visualize and implement integrated solutions.

2018: Capgemini’s subsidiary Lyons Consulting Group announced its commitment with Hickory Farms. Lyons Consulting will provide marketing cloud services which include data science, campaign development, and core platform set up among others to enhance the quality of customer data of Hickory Farms.

Digital Transformation Market Segmented:

The global market for digital transformation has been segmented on the basis of component, which include solution and services. Solution segment is further divided into mobility, big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and others, and the services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, IT & Telecom, logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and others.

The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries.

The report aims to provide an overview of global digital transformation market with detailed market segmentation. it analyzes the current drain cleaning equipment market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025.

The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions.

The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in digital transformation market which will contribute highest revenue globally most of the companies in the region have already shifted to the digital transformation for competing effectively in the global market. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in industrialization and technological advancement will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for digital transformation market.

The APAC region is further expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of digital transformation market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, and Google Inc., among others.

