Digital language learning Market growth popularity and emerging trends in the industry described in a new market report

Europe digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.20 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in different countries.

Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages. A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation.

Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries. The digital language learning market is gaining pace on the back of the rising digitalization in the education sector.

Some of the major educational institutions have partnered with the digital language learning solution provider to offer a better learning experience to its students. Therefore, the growing popularity of digital learning solutions across schools, universities, and colleges is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market in the current market scenario.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…E00006483/

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning.

Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.

The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPRE00006483/

The Europe digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several companies, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Digital language learning market is a highly competitive market with the presence of some major global market players as well as tire two companies.

The presence of a large number of players in the digital language learning market creates challenges for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share of the digital language learning market.

The Europe digital language learning market by business-type is segmented into business-to-business and business-to-customer. Digital language learning providers offer platforms for academic as well as non-academic learners.

The platforms offered for business-to-customer applications are used by students pursuing higher studies from international universities or by those willing to prepare for various qualification examinations, such as TOEFL, TOEIC, IELTS, and Cambridge Business English Certificate. For instance, for the students willing to opt for higher studies from German universities, it is necessary to have proficiency in the German language; as well as has to clear Goethe Institut German Language Diploma (GDS) and TestDaf for the German language examinations.

These platforms can also be used personally by individuals to learn to interact effectively with their foreign clients. Therefore, the demand for business-to-customer in digital language learning market is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPRE00006483/

Overall Europe, digital language learning market size, has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe digital language learning market.

It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe digital language learning market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe digital language learning industry. Some of the players present in Europe digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc.

among others.