Chatbot Market size, demand, growth analysis, share, revenue and forecast investigated in the latest research

Chatbot Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End-user (Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others)

Chatbot Market Overview:

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic chatbot market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, the number of social media users, and the number of smartphones users have a profound influence over the penetration of the chatbot market during the past few years.

Moreover, the factors are expected to continue to have a substantial impact over the market growth during the coming along with investment towards AI enabled CRM services, and the solution is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. According to a report published by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) in 2017, the European region with a total population of 839 million reported almost 79% of internet users in the region.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…atech_Moin

Chatbot Market Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES INC, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., Verint Systems Inc.

and Others.

Chatbot Market Strategic Insights:

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global chatbot market.

2019: Artificial Solutions signed a partnership agreement with Deloitte. According to the agreement the Deloitte professionals would be able to use Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform, Teneo to cater to the increasing demand for natural language applications.

This would help the company to gain a stronger position in the chatbot market.

2018: CX Company announced an investment of 4 Mn Euro to support its Digital Customer Engagement Technology Business in Europe. This investment is aimed to expand the sales of the company in the core European markets and gain a significant share of the chatbot market.

2018: Avaya Holdings Corp expanded its partnership with Verint Systems Inc. with the aim of introducing cloud deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management and improving customer experience through operational intelligence in contact center.

This is expected to help the company gain a competitive position in the chatbot market.

Chatbot Market Insights:

The growing popularity of AI to have a noteworthy impact on the chatbot market.

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences.

Vendors are upgrading its Chatbots solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities. The adoption of Chatbots is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences.

The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old.

With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply AI in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience.

With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Chatbot Market Table Of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. CHATBOT MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. CHATBOT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Chatbot Market Table Of Content to be Continue……,

www.theinsightpartners.com/reports…bot-market