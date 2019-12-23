Coating Resins Market is projected to reach $42.0 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.1% according to a new research report

[172 Pages] Coating Resins Market research report categorizes by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, High Solids), Application (Architectural, General Industrial, Automotive), and Region. Coating Resins Market Size, Share, Growth Dynamics and Crucial Industry Insights

According to the new market research report "Coating Resins Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, High Solids), Application (Architectural, General Industrial, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the coating resins market is expected to grow from USD 32.9 billion in 2018 to USD 42.0 billion by 2023.



The primary factor driving the market is the high demand from the growing end-use industries such as building & construction, packaging, general industrial, and automotive. The marine, aerospace, and furniture end-use industries also support the growth of the coating resins market.



The acrylic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall coating resins market



The acrylic resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall coating resins market in 2018. The market for this segment is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Acrylic is a low-cost material which is used in different applications for water and chemical resistance, better adhesion and blocking (strap down), and better blistering. It finds extensive usage in several industrial processes such as injection molding, compression molding, or extrusion.

The fastest-growing application segment of the coating resins market is automotive



The increase in the disposable income of people in developing economies has fueled the demand for passenger cars. Automotive manufacturers are establishing manufacturing facilities in these developing economies where labor cost is low, raw materials are easily accessible, and regulatory laws are favorable.

These factors are driving the growth of the automotive industry and, subsequently, fueling the market for coating resins in this segment.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for coatings resins



APAC is the leading market for coating resins, globally. The market in the region is dominated by China, which accounted for more than half of the region’s market.

With the overall industrial development and improving economic conditions, the building & construction, manufacturing, and automotive sectors are growing rapidly. The growth of these industries is fueling the consumption of coating resins in the region.



Arkema S.A. (France), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DowDuPont Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Huntsman International (US), and Allnex Netherlands B.V.

(Germany) are the key leaders in the coating resins market.



