Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market revenue projected around USD 2,180 million by 2025

Flexible plastic packaging offers a myriad range of protective features and ensures a minimal proportion of material being used. This product is utilized in industrial and consumer goods sectors for protecting and distributing a wide range of goods. Flexible plastic packaging can be very customizable and tailored to suit any of the design requirements and can bring innovative ideas into reality.

According to the report, the global demand for the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market was valued at approximately USD 1,516 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,180 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Furthermore, flexible plastic packaging coatings are re-usable and research is being carried out to make these products biodegradable as well as compostable. Apart from this, flexible plastic packaging blends the finest features of plastic, paper, film, and aluminium foil to offer an extensive variety of protective features at the time of using a minimum proportion of the material.

A few of the key players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Allnex Netherlands B.V., Altana AG, American Packaging Corporation, BASF SE, Bostik SA, Glenroy, Inc., Jamestown Coating Technologies, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., DSM Coating Resins B.V., Michelman, Inc., Paramelt B.V., Plasmatreat, PPG Industries, Inc., Schmid Rhyner AG, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Growing need for high-quality finishing & protection of the material surface to drive the market trends



The growth of the Flexible plastic packaging coating industry is attributed to its beneficial features like imparting high-quality coating/crust finishing to the surface of the material along with its ability to protect the surface from corrosion or rusting over an elongated period. Apart from this, the growing need for improving the aesthetic value of the product is rapidly gaining momentum in the fast-moving consumer goods packaging as well as retail sectors and this is likely to create a huge demand for flexible plastic packaging coating in these sectors.

Additionally, embossing of images, glossy colors, and graphics on the final packaging of the finished goods has become the recent trend and this, in turn, is projected to garner huge demand for the flexible plastic packaging coatings across the consumer goods industry over the forecast timeline. All these aforementioned factors are predicted to carve a profitable roadmap for the flexible plastic packaging coating market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the product also finds a plethora of applications across the cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, the low cost of the product has resulted in its massive demand across different sectors and this, in turn, will enhance the market profitability over the forecast timeframe.

Epoxies Coating to dominate the coating type segment by 2025 in terms of earnings

The growth of the epoxies coating segment over the forecast period is attributed to the massive demand for the coating type along with its most common use in various industries due to its beneficial characteristics like ability to impart perfect finishing to the surface of the material & feasibility of its utility.

Food & beverage packaging segment to lead the end-user landscape over the forecast period in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline is owing to the massive demand for packaging the perishable food products as well as beverages along with the need to create aesthetic value for the products along with providing durability or strength and safety to the products in tough or unfavorable climatic conditions.Asia Pacific market to accrue highest revenue gains over 2019-2025

The regional market surge over the forecast timeline is credited to the large presence of packaging firms in countries like India and China. Countries like India, Japan, and China are also likely to be the major regional revenue pockets over the forecast period.