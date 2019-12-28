Global Welding Robotics Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% by 2026 interpreted by a new report

Global Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Accordig to Report Ocean, the Global welding robotics market is expected to reach $29.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. The software market will grow at 12.19% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments.

The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.94% during the same period, advancing to 300.14 thousand units by 2025.

• 96 market data Tables

• 108 Figures

• 208 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global welding robotics market and forecast to 2026"

Some of the prominent key players are:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Segments Covered

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

By Robot Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Rectilinear Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Payload

<50 Kg Payload

50-150 Kg Payload

>150 Kg Payload

By Application

Spot Welding

Arc Welding

Laser Welding

Plasma Welding

Others

By Vertical

Automotive and Transportation

Electricals and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Geographically, the following regions with detailed sub-segments are enlisted:

APAC Japan China South Korea Australia India Rest of APAC

Europe Germany Italy UK France Russia Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

RoW Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates



Some of the major market matrix were included in the market research report, some of them are enlisted below:

Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Porter's Fiver Forces

Market Structure

Estimation Analysis

Company Profiling

Geographical Analysis

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Segmentation Analysis

Others

