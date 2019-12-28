Global Welding Robotics Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% by 2026 interpreted by a new report

Global Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity
Accordig to Report Ocean, the Global welding robotics market is expected to reach $29.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. The software market will grow at 12.19% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments.
The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.94% during the same period, advancing to 300.14 thousand units by 2025.
• 96 market data Tables
• 108 Figures
• 208 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global welding robotics market and forecast to 2026"
Some of the prominent key players are:
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau S.p.A
- Daihen Corp.
- Denso Corporation
- EFORT Intelligent Equipment
- Fanuc Corp.
- Hyundai Robotics
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- Reis Robotics
- Siasun
- STEP Electric Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Segments Covered
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Service & Support
By Robot Type
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Rectilinear Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
By Payload
- <50 Kg Payload
- 50-150 Kg Payload
- >150 Kg Payload
By Application
- Spot Welding
- Arc Welding
- Laser Welding
- Plasma Welding
- Others
By Vertical
- Automotive and Transportation
- Electricals and Electronics
- Metals and Machinery
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Geographically, the following regions with detailed sub-segments are enlisted:
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- RoW
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
Some of the major market matrix were included in the market research report, some of them are enlisted below:
- Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Porter's Fiver Forces
- Market Structure
- Estimation Analysis
- Company Profiling
- Geographical Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Analysis
- Others
Why to access this report
- 1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends
- 2. Analysis on global, regional and country level markets
- 3. Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- 4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- 5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios
