Indonesia Over-the-top Market to register a CAGR of 27.7% during 2019-2026 explored in a new research report

“The Indonesia over-the-top market gained $213 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,502 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.7% from 2019 to 2026”

Over-the-top is any audio, video or any other media content to customers which is directly streamed through the internet without the intervention of any operator i.e. it bypasses traditional distribution of the content.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Growing usage of social media platforms

Number of benefits offered

Rising trend of direct carrier billing

Key Vendors

The Indonesia Over-the-top Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

CatchPlay

HOOQ

Iflix

Mola TV PT.

Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media)

Netflix Indonesia

PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel)

PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia)

Vidio.com

Viu

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

Middle East and Latin America(LAMEA)

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solution

Services

By Device Type

Smartphones

Smart TV's

Laptops Desktops and Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Set-Top Bo

others

By Content Type

Video

Audio/VoIP

Games

Communication

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Hybrid

Others

By User Type

Personal

Commercial

By End User

Media & Entertainment

Education & Training

Health & Fitness

IT & Telecom

E-commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

Major Highlights of the Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY COMPONENT INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY CONTENT TYPE INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY USER TYPE INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY END USER INDONESIA OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY REGION COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILE

