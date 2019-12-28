Global Material Handling Robotics Market is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026

Global Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity
According to estimations by Report Ocean, the Global material handling robotics market to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, and the revenue accounted to $53.9 billion during 2019-2025. The software market will grow at 13.6% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments.
The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.37% during the same period, advancing to 598.69 thousand units by 2026.
Some of the major market matrix were included in the market research report, some of them are enlisted below:
- Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Porter's Fiver Forces
- Market Structure
- Estimation Analysis
- Company Profiling
- Geographical Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Analysis
- Others
Geographically, the following regions with detailed sub-segments are enlisted:
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- RoW
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
The market outlook was forecasted and explained in detail. Also, the global XYZ market was fragmented into various market segments, such as:
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Service & Support
By Robot Type
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
By Application
- Pick & Place
- Palletizing & De-palletizing
- Packing & Packaging
- Part Transfer
- Machine Tending
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical, Rubber & Plastics
- Electrical & Electronics
- Machinery & Metal
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Market competitive scenario was also enclosed as a major chapter in the market research report. The major key players included in the report along with their key market strategies are:
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau S.p.A
- Denso Corporation
- EFORT Intelligent Equipment
- Estun Automation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Hyundai Robotics
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Reis Robotics
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
- SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.
- Staubli International AG
- STEP Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
