Global Material Handling Robotics Market is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026

Global Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

According to estimations by Report Ocean, the Global material handling robotics market to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, and the revenue accounted to $53.9 billion during 2019-2025. The software market will grow at 13.6% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments.

The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.37% during the same period, advancing to 598.69 thousand units by 2026.

Geographically, the following regions with detailed sub-segments are enlisted:

APAC Japan China South Korea Australia India Rest of APAC

Europe Germany Italy UK France Russia Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

RoW Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates



The market outlook was forecasted and explained in detail. Also, the global XYZ market was fragmented into various market segments, such as:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

By Robot Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Application

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Packing & Packaging

Part Transfer

Machine Tending

Others

By Industry Vertical

Automotive Industry

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Metal

Food & Beverage

Others

Market competitive scenario was also enclosed as a major chapter in the market research report. The major key players included in the report along with their key market strategies are:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

