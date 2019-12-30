New study: VOC Concentrator Market to drive amazing growth by 2025

Key Players | Teledyne Technologies (US), and Sang Won Machinery Co., Ltd. (South Korea), TKS Industrial Company (US)

The research study provides market introduction, VOC CONCENTRATOR market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, VOC CONCENTRATOR market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the VOC CONCENTRATOR Market, some of the major companies are:

Teledyne Technologies (US), and Sang Won Machinery Co., Ltd. (South Korea), TKS Industrial Company (US), CECO Environmental (US), The CMM Group, LLC (US), Munters (Sweden), Filtra?n� technika (Czech Republic), Seibu Giken Co. Ltd. (Japan), Anguil Environmental (US), Cycle Therm, LLC (US), Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (US), Condorchem Envitech (SpainShip and Shore Environmental, Inc (US), Catalytic Products International, Inc. (US), Tecam Group (Spain)

VOC CONCENTRATOR Market: Insights

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are organic chemical compounds that are emitted through paints, solvents, adhesives, aerosol sprays, and dry-cleaning fluids. VOC concentrator is a pollution reduction technique designed to check and eradicate VOCs and hazardous air pollutants from industrial exhaust systems.

VOC concentrators are generally installed in those applications, which include a combination of high air volume and low inlet concentration solvents.

These concentrators consist of primarily three phases, namely, adsorbing, desorbing, and thermal oxidation. The main advantages of VOC concentrators are their low ownership cost, low operation and maintenance costs, and compact sizes.

VOC concentrators are used mostly in industries such as automotive, chemical, electronics & semiconductors, food & beverage, painting, printing, pharmaceutical, and chemicals. The industrial growth in Asia-Pacific has been exponential in the last decade, which is mainly attributed to the growth of China, India, and other countries in the region.

The factors that drive industrialization in these countries are the lower operational costs that enable cost-effective production and transportation. In line with the India Brand Equity Foundation, in the financial year 2018-2019, computer software and hardware sector in India attracted FDI worth USD 6.42 billion.

The industrial growth in Asia-Pacific is increasing at an exponential rate and is expected to increase during the forecast period. Additionally, VOC concentrators are used to collect and eliminate volatile organic compounds, which can form harmful compounds after responding with nitrous oxide and other compounds in the atmosphere.

Such factors will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global VOC CONCENTRATOR Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

The global VOC concentrator market has been segmented on different bases. The market is divided by adsorbent, application, and region.

Based on adsorbent, the global market has been segmented into zeolite and carbon. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into paint finishing, printing electronics & semiconductors manufacturing, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, the global VOC concentrator market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to hold the key market share during the forecast period, owing to the rigorous regulations in the region, increased demand for manufactured goods, and increasing per capita discretionary income among individuals.

The report for global VOC concentrator market of Market Research Future research covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by several industry experts and the key opinion leaders in order to earn deeper insight into the market and industry performance.

The report provides a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological progress, macroeconomic, and applicable factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information on the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

