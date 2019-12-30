New study: Low Migration Ink Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in low migration ink market to 2024 by process (gravure, flexography, off-set, and digital), end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the low migration ink market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The global low migration ink market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are increasing government regulations for packaging and labeling and rising demand for lightweight packaging for the food and beverage industry.

In this market, low migration ink is used gravure, flexography, offset, and digital printing process types. Flexography printing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the low migration ink market, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are the major end-use industries. Food & beverages will remain the largest end-use segment for low migration ink.

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for low migration ink in the food & beverage industry.

Sun Chemical Corporation, Iegwerk Druckfarben, Toyo Ink Europe, Flint, Agfa-Gevaert, Altana, Hubergroup Deutschland, Epple Druckfarben, Inx International Ink, and Zeller+Gmelin are among the major manufacturers of low migration ink.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global low migration ink market by process, end-use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Global Low Migration Ink Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global low migration ink market by process, end-use industry, and the region as follows:

By Process [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Gravure

Flexography

Off-Set

Digital

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

The United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Rest of the World

