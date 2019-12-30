New study: Adaptive Optics Market outlook 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in adaptive optics market to 2024 by component (wave-front sensor, wave front modulator, control system, and others), end use industry (consumer, astronomy, biomedical, military & defense, industrial & manufacturing, and communication), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the adaptive optics market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, astronomy, biomedical, military & defense, industrial & manufacturing, and communication industries. The adaptive optics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are adoption of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and retinal imaging, need for corrective eyewear, increased government funding, and advanced adaptive optics technology.

In this market, wavefront sensor, wavefront modulator, and control systems are the major component types. Wavefront sensor is the largest component type.

Within the adaptive optics market, consumer, astronomy, biomedical, military and defense, industrial and manufacturing, and communication are the major end use industries. Military and defense is the largest segment for adaptive optics market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Teledyne e2v, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thorlabs., Iris AO, Adaptica S.R.L., Active Optical Systems, Flexible Optical, Imagine Optic, Boston Micromachines Corporation, and Phasics Corp are among the major manufacturers of adaptive optics.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Adaptive Optics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the adaptive optics market by component, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Wavefront Sensor

Wavefront Modulator

Control System

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Consumer

Astronomy

Biomedical

Military & Defense

Industrial & Manufacturing

Communication & Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

