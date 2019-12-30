Ballast Water Treatment Market forecast 2019-2024 details shared in the report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in ballast water treatment market to 2024 by ballast water treatment market by technology (physical disinfection, mechanical method, and chemical method), capacity (less than 1,500 m3, 1,500–5,000 m3, and more than 5,000 m3), service (installation and calibration, performance measurement, and recommissioning), ship type (container ships, dry bulk carriers, tankers, general cargos, and others), and region type (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the ballast water treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the physical disinfection, mechanical method, and chemical methods. The ballast water treatment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 37% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are government initiatives towards marine environmental protection, rise in volumes of seaborne trade, and emerging healthcare concern in the shipping industry.

In this market, physical disinfection, mechanical method, and chemical methods are the major technology types. Within the ballast water treatment market, container ships, dry bulk carriers, tankers, and general cargos are the major ship types.

Wärtsilä, Calgon Carbon, Alfa Laval, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies, Veolia Environment, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ecochlor, Optimarin, Qingdao Headway Technology are among the major suppliers in the ballast water treatment market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the ballast water treatment market by technology, capacity, ship type, service, and region.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Ballast Water Treatment market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the ballast water treatment market by technology, capacity, service, ship type, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Physical disinfection

Mechanical method

Chemical method

By Capacity [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Less than 1,500 m3

1,500–5,000 m3

More than 5,000 m3

By Service [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Installation and calibration

Performance measurement

Recommissioning

By Ship Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]

Container ships

Dry bulk carriers

Tankers

General cargos

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

