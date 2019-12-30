New release: Global Laminating Adhesive Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in laminating adhesive market to 2024 by application (flexible packaging, industrial, and automotive), technology (solvent-based, solvent-less, and water-based), resin (polyurethane and acrylic), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the laminating adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the flexible packaging, industrial, and automotive industries. The global laminating adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging in food and pharmaceuticals industries and growth in automotive production.

In this market, solvent-based, solvent-less, and water-based laminating adhesive technologies are used in various end use industries. Solvent-based laminating adhesive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, laminating adhesive for automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for laminating adhesive in body panel, fenders, heat shields, and headlamp reflectors applications.

Polyurethane and acrylic resin are used in manufacturing of laminating adhesive.

Polyurethane based laminating adhesive will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand from the packaging industry.

Henkel, The DowDuPont Chemical Company, Coim, Bostik, The 3M Company, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller, Vimasco Corporation, L.D.

Davis, and Flint Group are among the major manufacturers of laminating adhesives

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global laminating adhesive market by application, technology, resin, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Global Laminating Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

