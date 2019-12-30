Examine Global Hybrid Adhesive and Sealant Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in hybrid adhesive and sealant market to 2024 by resin type (ms polymer hybrid, epoxy polyurethane, epoxy cyanoacrylate, and others), application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the hybrid adhesive and sealant market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, automotive & transportation, and industrial assembly markets. The global hybrid adhesive and sealant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants in building and construction industry and stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/hybrid-…arket.aspxand click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, MS polymer hybrid, epoxy polyurethane, and epoxy cyanoacrylate based hybrid adhesive and sealant are used in various end use industries. Epoxy cyanoacrylate based adhesive & sealant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Epoxy cyanoacrylate provides fast curing which reduce the assembly time.

Within the hybrid adhesive and sealant market, building & construction, automotive & transportation, and industrial assembly are the major applications.

Building & construction is the largest application segment for hybrid adhesives and sealants.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to infrastructural developments, increasing automotive production, and growth in the manufacturing industry.

Henkel, Sika, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Wacker Chemie, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck., Hermann Otto, Permabond, and Dymax Corporation are among the major manufacturers of hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global hybrid adhesive and sealant market by application, resin type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Global Hybrid Adhesive and Sealant Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global hybrid adhesive and sealant market by application, resin type, and region as follows:

By Resin Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy Polyurethane

Epoxy Cyanoacrylate

Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

The United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Rest of the World

More than 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, click on this link www.lucintel.com/hybrid-…arket.aspx