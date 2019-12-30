Explore the Global High Temperature Thermoplastic Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in high temperature thermoplastic market to 2024 by end-use (transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and others), temperature range (HTTs (range 302˚F-449.6˚F) and extreme temperature thermoplastics (range >449.6˚F)), resin type (high temperature fluoropolymers (high temperature FPs), high performance polyamide (HPPA), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), sulfone polymers (SP), liquid crystal polymers (LCP), aromatic ketone polymers (AKP), and poly-imide (PI)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the high-temperature thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial, and medical industries. The global high-temperature thermoplastic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major driver for this market is the growing demand for high-temperature thermoplastics due to its various properties such as high thermal stability, greater chemical resistance, high dielectric strength, low shrinkage, and greater design flexibility.

In this market, high-temperature fluoropolymers, high-performance polyamide, polyphenylene sulfide, sulfone polymers, liquid crystal polymers, and poly-imide are the major resin types. Fluoropolymers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the high-temperature thermoplastic market, transportation, electrical and electronics, and medical are the major end-use industries. Transportation is the largest end-use segment for the high-temperature thermoplastic market.

The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased demand from the transportation, electrical and electronics, medical, and consumer goods industries.

BASF, Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Arkema, Evonik Industries, DowDuPont, SABIC, Victrex, Royal DSM, and Toray are among the major manufacturers of high temperature thermoplastics.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global high temperature thermoplastics market by end use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Global High Temperature Thermoplastic Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global high temperature thermoplastics market by end use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region as follows:

By Resin Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs)

High Performance Polyamide (HPPA)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Sulfone Polymers (SP)

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP)

Poly-imide (PI)

By Temperature Range [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

HTTs (Range 302˚F-449.6˚F)

Extreme Temperature Thermoplastics (Range >449.6˚F)

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

