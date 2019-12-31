Smart Label Market forecast 2019-2024 described in a new market report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global smart label market to 2024 by technology (EAS labels, RFID labels, sensing labels, electronic shelf/dynamic display labels, and NFC tags), application (electronics and IT asset, equipment, retail & inventory tracking, pallet, perishable goods, and others), end use industry (FMCG, retail, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the smart label market looks promising with opportunities in the FMCG, retail, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. The smart label market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth driver for this market is increasing installation of efficient anti-theft and anti-counterfeit systems in several end-user industries.

In this market, EAS labels, RFID labels, sensing labels, electronic shelf/dynamic display labels, and NFC tags are the major technologies used in various end use industries. RFID labels are expected to be the largest technology segment in the smart label market due to the rising demand of smart labels in the retail sector.

Within the smart label market, retail & inventory tracking will remain the largest application over the forecast period. Perishable goods segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for authentic products.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to extensive use of smart labels in the logistics industry and the manufacturing & retail sectors in the region.

Avery Dennison Corporation , CCL Industries, Inc. , Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Smartrac N.V., Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co.

Ltd., ASK S. A., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Intermec Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.), Alien Technology, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co.

Ltd., Graphic Label, Inc., Displaydata Ltd., and William Frick & Company are among the major manufacturers of smart labels.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the smart label market by end use, technology, component, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Smart Label Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the smart labels market by end use, technology, application, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

NFC Tags

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Electronics and IT Asset

Equipment

Retail & Inventory tracking

Pallet

Perishable goods

Others (reusable goods, security access, patient care smart wrist bands, and general assets)

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

FMCG

Retail

Automotive

Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (aerospace, library, construction, and postal services)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

