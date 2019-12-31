New study: Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global reverse osmosis membrane market to 2024 by membrane type (cellulose based membranes and thin film composite membranes), filter module (plate & frame, tubular-shaped, spiral-wound, and hollow-fiber), application (desalination systems, RO purification systems, and medical devices & diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the reverse osmosis membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the desalination systems, RO purification systems, and medical devices & diagnostics applications. The reverse osmosis membrane market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for portable water and growing population across the globe.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/reverse…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, cellulose based membranes and thin film composite membranes are used in reverse osmosis market. On the basis of comprehensive research, thin film composite membranes will remain the largest membrane type over the forecast period due to growing health awareness, increasing adoption of diverse water purification technologies, and increasing stringent regulatory enforcement for water quality.

Within the reverse osmosis membrane market, desalination systems will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to growth in urbanization and water scarcity caused by population growth, climate change, pollution, and industrial development.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in population and lack of portable water especially in China, India and other developing countries.

DowDupont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., General Electric, and Toyobo Co. Ltd. are among the major manufacturers of reverse osmosis membrane.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the reverse osmosis membrane market by membrane type, filter module, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the reverse osmosis membrane market by membrane type, filter module, application, and region as follows:

By Membrane Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cellulose Based Membranes

Thin Film Composite Membranes

By Filter Module [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Plate & Frame (P&F) Spiral membranes Pillow-shaped membranes

Tubular-Shaped Capillary

Spiral-Wound

Hollow-Fiber

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Desalination System

RO Purification

Medical Devices & Diagnostics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW Brazil Argentina Saudi Arabia Others



This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, click on this link www.lucintel.com/reverse…arket.aspx