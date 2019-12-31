CAGR of 22.5%, Silicone Market is booming worldwide interpreted by a new report

Key Players | Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Kaneka Corporation

The global silicone market was valued at $18.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $91.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026.

In the SILICONE Market, some of the major companies are:

- Dow Inc.

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Wacker Chemie AG

- Kaneka Corporation

- Evonik Industries AG

- Elkem ASA

- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

- Arkema Group

- Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

- BASF SE

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes CSL Silicone Inc., Reiss Manufacturing, Inc., CHT Group, Silchem, Inc., Silteq Limited, Allergan, Ashland Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Roger Corporation, Primasil Silicone, Sivance, and others.

SILICONE Market: Insights

Silicone are polymers that are made up of siloxane. Siloxane is a chain of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with carbon or hydrogen.

It is a versatile material, owing to its exceptional chemical & mechanical properties, due to which it provides a more diverse range of applications than any other material.

The electronics companies in Asia are developing efficient luminaries, owing to which there is a surge in the adoption of high-performance silicone. However, rise in prices of raw materials such as silicon & methanol and the need for high energy during the manufacturing of silicone are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Furthermore, surge in adoption of electric cars in developing economies owing to increase in pollution and volatile prices of fuels is creating growth opportunities for silicone manufacturers.

The global silicone market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into thin elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer goods, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global SILICONE Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

- By Type

- Elastomers

- Fluids

- Resins

- Gels

- Others

- By End-User

- Building & Construction

- Transportation

- Personal Care & Consumer Goods

- Energy

- Electrical & Electronics

- Paper

- Textile

- Others

Regional split of the Global SILICONE Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term.

Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.



Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study.

We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers.

During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

