A comprehensive analysis of the Online Voting System Market explores industry size, share, demand & top market players, 2018-2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the online voting system market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the online voting system market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the online voting system market on a global level.



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the online voting system market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.





The study provides a decisive view of the online voting system market by segmenting the market based on the component, platform, end-users, voting type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Ease and voter convenience is likely to steer the expansion of the online voting system industry over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, individuals possessing laptops and internet access can cast vote online even from far-away locations.

In addition to this, the system of online voting helps in saving the time of the voters, transport costs, and helps in reducing the confusion about locating the accurate polling booths & queues. Apparently, the online voting system makes it easy for people with physical disabilities or medical problems to cast their votes online.



Based on the component, the market is divided into Solution, Hardware, and Services. On the basis of platform, the market for online voting system is classified into Mobile Devices, Kiosk, and Personal Computers.

In terms of end-users, the industry is segmented into Government, Universities, Companies, and Colleges. Based on the voting type, the market is divided into On-Site Online Voting and Remote Online Voting.



Key players in the online voting system industry include Election Systems & Software, MTS, OpaVote, Dominion Voting Systems, IVS, Hart Intercivic Inc., Microvote General Corporation, Clear Ballot, Simply Voting Inc., and Unisyn Voting Solutions.

Global Online Voting System : Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Key Features of Online Voting System Report:

Online Voting System structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Online Voting System : Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Online Voting System size, trend, and forecast analysis

Online Voting System segments’ trend and forecast

Online Voting System ’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Online Voting System attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends in the Online Voting System .

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

