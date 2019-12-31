Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023 explored in a new study

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market - Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2023
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc, these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
“The global real-world evidence market is valued at 612.0 million in the year 2017 and projected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period”
The real-world evidence solutions provide information to the patients, healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies about the drugs and what particular is used for in the real world. Thus, it helps in the drug development process.
Key Market Growth Drivers
- More utilization of the clinico-genomic database with tumor sequencing data for disease revelation studies by a huge number of pharmaceutical organizations
- Growing focus on medication improvement
- More utilization of real-world evidence (RWE) bits of knowledge
- High number of clinical preliminaries
- Increasing adoption of technologies
Key Vendors
The Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is primarily dominated by major companies like
- SAS (US)
- Syneos Health (US)
- Anthem (US)
- Clinigen Group (UK)
- Palantir Technologies (UK)
- Flatiron Health (US)
- IQVIA (US)
- ICON (Ireland)
- PAREXEL (US)
- Pharmaceutical Product Development (US)
- Optum (US)
- International Business Machines Corporation (US)
- Cognizant (US)
- Oracle (US)
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Asia-pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Segmentation
Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market has been divided into the following segments
- Therapeutic Area
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Immunology
- Component
- Dataset
- Services
- Departmental Stores
- Online
- Others
- End-User
- Medical Devices
- Payers
- Pharmaceuticals
- Providers
Major Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Highlights
- Oncology is projected to be the dominant segment in the global real world evidence solutions market during the forecast period
- North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global real- evidence management market during the forecast period
- The US is expected to hold the largest market share in North America
What the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Report Offers?
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Real World Evidence Solutions market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Real World Evidence Solutions production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.
