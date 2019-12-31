Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023 explored in a new study

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market - Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2023

“The global real-world evidence market is valued at 612.0 million in the year 2017 and projected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period”

The real-world evidence solutions provide information to the patients, healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies about the drugs and what particular is used for in the real world. Thus, it helps in the drug development process.

Key Market Growth Drivers

More utilization of the clinico-genomic database with tumor sequencing data for disease revelation studies by a huge number of pharmaceutical organizations

Growing focus on medication improvement

More utilization of real-world evidence (RWE) bits of knowledge

High number of clinical preliminaries

Increasing adoption of technologies

Key Vendors

The Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

SAS (US)

Syneos Health (US)

Anthem (US)

Clinigen Group (UK)

Palantir Technologies (UK)

Flatiron Health (US)

IQVIA (US)

ICON (Ireland)

PAREXEL (US)

Pharmaceutical Product Development (US)

Optum (US)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Cognizant (US)

Oracle (US)

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market has been divided into the following segments

Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Oncology Immunology

Component

Dataset Services Departmental Stores Online Others

End-User Medical Devices Payers Pharmaceuticals Providers



Major Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Highlights

Oncology is projected to be the dominant segment in the global real world evidence solutions market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global real- evidence management market during the forecast period

The US is expected to hold the largest market share in North America

What the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Report Offers?

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Real World Evidence Solutions market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Real World Evidence Solutions production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.