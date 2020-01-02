Current research: Transparent Ceramic Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in transparent ceramic market to 2024 by product type (monocrystalline transparent ceramics, polycrystalline transparent ceramics, and others[glass-ceramics, glass-crystal, and nanomaterials)], material [sapphire, yttrium aluminum garnet, aluminum oxynitride, spinel, and others (yttria & cubic zirconia)], end use industry [optics & optoelectronics, aerospace, defense & security, mechanical/chemical, sensors & instrumentation, healthcare, consumer goods/electron

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the transparent ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the optics & optoelectronics, aerospace, defense & security, mechanical/chemical, sensors & instrumentation, healthcare, consumer goods/electronics, and energy industries. The transparent ceramic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, equipment, and components and the rise in the need for modernization in environmental engineering.

In this market, Sapphire, yttrium aluminum garnet, aluminum oxynitride, and spinel are the major material used to manufacture transparent ceramic.

Within the transparent ceramic market, optics & optoelectronics, aerospace, defense & security, mechanical/chemical, sensors & instrumentation, healthcare, consumer goods/electronics, and energy (lighting, scintillator, and biomaterials) are the major end use industries. Optics & optoelectronics is the largest segment for the transparent ceramic market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rising demand from the electronics industry.

CoorsTek Inc., Surmet Corporation, Schott AG, II-VI Optical Systems, CILAS, Brightcrystals Technology Inc., and CeramTec-ETEC GmbH are among the major manufacturers of transparent ceramics.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the transparent ceramic market by material type, product type, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " Transparent Ceramic Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the transparent ceramic market by material type, product type, end use, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Others (glass-Ceramics, glass-crystal, and nanomaterials)

By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Sapphire

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet

Aluminum Oxynitride

Spinel

Others (Yttria & Cubic Zirconia)

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Optics & Optoelectronics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Mechanical/Chemical

Sensors & Instrumentation

Healthcare

Consumer Goods/Electronics

Energy

Others (Lighting, Scintillator, biomaterials )

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

