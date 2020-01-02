Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market forecast 2019-2024 discussed in a new market research report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in commercial refrigeration equipment market to 2024 by product (transport refrigeration, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, refrigerated display cases, refrigerated vending machine, and other), application (food service, food and beverage retail, food and beverage distribution, food and beverage production, and other), refrigerant type (fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the commercial refrigeration equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the food service, food and beverage retail, food and beverage distribution food, and beverage production sectors. The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are rapid growth in the organized retail sector, increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, rise in international food trade, and varying food consumption patterns to boost the sales of commercial refrigeration equipment.

Commercial refrigeration equipment are used for preserving food such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and other similar products by maintaining a certain temperature limit and increasing the shelf life of the product. In this market, transport refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, refrigerated display cases, and refrigerated vending machine are the major product types.

Fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics are the major refrigerant types of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market over the forecast period due to growing food service sector and the biggest food and beverage product industry in the region.

Daikin, Whirlpool, Danfoss, United, Dover, Illinois, Hussmann, Ingersoll Rand, Haier, Metalfrio, Beverage-Air, and Electrolux are among the major manufacturers of commercial refrigeration equipment.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market by product, application, sales channel, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global commercial refrigeration equipment market by product, application, refrigerant type, and region as follows:

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Transport Refrigeration

Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Cases

Refrigerated Vending Machine

Other

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food Service

Food and Beverage Retail

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Production

Other

By Refrigerant Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India

ROW Brazil



