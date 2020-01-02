Examine Smart Robot Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global smart sensor market to 2024 by sensor type (image sensors, smart motion sensors, smart position sensors, smart pressure sensors, smart temperature sensors and touch sensor, and others ), technology (MEMS, CMOS, and others), network connectivity (wired and wireless), end use industry (automotive industry, consumer electronics, industrial, infrastructure, medical equipment, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the smart robot market looks promising with opportunities in services and industrial sectors. The smart robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services, increasing investments for industrial automation, and technological advancement in the field of robotics.

In this market, smart robots are used in personal & professional service and various industrial applications, such as automotive, electronics, and food and beverage industries. Lucintel forecasts that automotive will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing use of computer vision cameras in machinery vision and increasing use of big data.

Proffesional service robot is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Hardware, sensor, actuator, power source, and control system/controller are the major component for smart robots.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the early adoption of smart robots in various applications.

Softbank, Irobot, Kuka, ABB, Hanson Robotics, Amazon.Com, Honda Motor, Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric, Omron Adept Technologies are among the major companies in the smart robot market.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Smart Robots Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis."

The study includes a forecast for the smart robots market by end use industry, component, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Service Personal Professional

Industrial Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages Others



By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hardware Sensor Actuator Control system/controller Others

Software

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– UK

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World

