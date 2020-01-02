Examine Fiber Sizing Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in fiber sizing market to 2024 by fiber (glass, carbon, others), end use industry (transportation, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, marine, consumer goods, and others), component (film former, coupling agent, additive & modifier), film former type (epoxy, phenoxy, polyamide, polyurethane, polypropylene, others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World). Fiber Sizing Market report by end use type, by fiber type, by component, by film former type, and region. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global fiber sizing market looks promising with opportunities in glass, carbon, aramid, and natural fiber production. The global fiber sizing market is expected to reach an estimated $687 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for reinforced composite materials and the performance benefits of sizing in fiber.

In this market, film formers, coupling agents, and additives & modifiers are used to produce sizing formulation for glass, carbon, aramid, and natural fibers. Lucintel forecasts that sizing for glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume.

Sizing for carbon fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for carbon fiber in different end use industries.

Within the fiber sizing market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume.

Wind Energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in the demand for lightweight and high performance materials.

By type of film former, phenoxy will remain the largest segment by value and volume. PP based film former is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of thermoplastic composites.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market for fiber sizing due to the presence of major glass and carbon fiber manufacturers in the region. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composites.

An emerging trend, which has direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of sizing materials with low or no volatile organic compounds. Michelman, Evonik, Covestro, Hexion, AOC Aliancys, Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc., and COIM are among the major suppliers of fiber sizing materials.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global fiber sizing market by fiber type, end use industry, by component, film former type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Fiber sizing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global fiber sizing market by fiber type, end use industry, component, film former type, and region as follows:

By fiber type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Transportation

Pipe & Tank

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Marine

Consumer Goods

Others

By Component [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Film Formers

Coupling Agents

Additive & Modifiers

By Film Former Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Phenoxy

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Others

By region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

