Current research: Smart Pole Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global smart pole market to 2024 by application (highways and roadways, public places, railways and harbors), installation type (new installation and retrofit), component type (lighting lamp, communication devices, lamp controller,and sensors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the smart pole market looks promising with opportunities in the highway, roadways, public places, harbors, and railway industries. The smart pole market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are need for energy-efficient lighting systems, increasing government initiatives for smart cities, risk of road accidents, and increasing need for traffic management.

In this market, smart poles are used to reduced maintenance costs and real-time monitoring of traffic in highways, roadways, public places, harbors, and railway industries. Lucintel forecasts that the highways and roadways will remain the largest application due to higher demand of street lighting as compare to other application.

Smart pole also provide real time traffic monitoring to reduce the crime, accidents, and traffic jams.

North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to stringent government regulations in countries, such as India, China, Ausralia, and Japan, to reduce the energy consumption by street lightings

Philips Lighting Holding, General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Cree, Eaton Corporation, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel, Syska LED, Lights Private Limited, Virtual Extension, Mobile Pro Systems are among the major players in the smart pole market .

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the smart pole market by application, installation type, component type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Smart pole Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the smart pole market by application, installation type, component type, and region as follows:

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Highways and Roadways

Public Places

Railways and Harbors

By Installation Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

New Installation

Retrofit

By Component Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Lighting Lamp

Communication Devices

Lamp Controller

Sensors

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World

