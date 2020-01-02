Global Industrial Oils Market to grow at a robust pace explored in a latest study discussed in a new market research report

Global Industrial Oils Market Outlook 2025 -Top Companies In Market, Trends & Growth Factors

“The industrial oils market is anticipated to be valued at USD 60.2 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to reach USD 80.7 billion by the year 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period”

Industrial Oils are used for lubricating machines, instruments and other things. They are used both in homes and industries.

Such lubricants are required to reduce friction between surfaces.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Growth in biodiesel business

Rapidly growing industrial sector in the rising nations

Growth of synthetic, biodiesel, and cosmeceutical ventures

Improving PMI lists over the globe

Rising assembling exercises

Rising mindfulness about different Industrial Oils

Upsurge in the paints and coatings industry

Key Vendors

The Global Industrial Oils Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Buhler Group (Switzerland), CHS Inc. (US), Ag Processing Inc (US), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Gemtek Products (US), AAK Kamani (India), and Soya Mills SA (Greece), Cargill (US), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), Wilmar International (Singapore), Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

(Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), among others.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Industrial Oils Market has been divided into the following segments

End-User Pharmaceuticals Paints and Coatings Biofuel, Cosmetics Personal Care Products

Source Rapeseed Soybean Sunflower Corn Palm Cottonseed

Type Grade I Grade II Grade III



Major Global Industrial Oils Market Highlights

The palm segment from the source section in the industrial oils market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

The grade I (light) segment from the type section in the industrial oils market is anticipated to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share in the industrial oils market during the forecast

