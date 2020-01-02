New release: Rigid Foam Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in rigid foam market to 2024 by polymer type [Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others], end use industry (building & construction, appliances, packaging, automobile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the rigid foam market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, appliances, packaging, and automobile industries. The rigid foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of rigid foam for insulation and energy saving in the building & construction and appliances, and weight reduction in the automobile industry.

In this market, polyurethane (PU), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and Polyvinylcloride (PVC), are the major polymer type used to manufacture foam. Polyurethane rigid foam is the largest market.

Within the rigid foam market, building & construction, appliances, packaging, automobile, and others are the major end use industries. Building & construction segment is the largest segment for rigid foam.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for technologically advanced and high quality products and growth in the building & construction, appliance, and automobile end use industries.

BASF, Dow Chemical, Covestro AG, JSP Corporation, Borealis AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Recticel, UFP Technologies, Chemtura Corporation, Vita foam, Carpenter, Eurofoam Group and Zotefoams Plc are among the major manufacturers of rigid foam.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the rigid foam market by product type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " Rigid Foam Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the rigid foam market by polymer type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Polymer Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Packaging

Automobile

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America USA Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India Others

ROW Middle East & Africa South America



