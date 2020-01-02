Global Optical Film Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025 interpreted by a new report

Global Optical Film Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

“The Optical Film market is anticipated to be valued at USD 60.2 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to reach USD 80.7 billion by the year 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period”

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for mobile phones and television displays across the globe

Optical films with high moisture resistance, heat resistance, and optical durability against the bending and curving of display devices are being developed

Increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, government institutes, academic institutes, offices

Mounting investments in large infrastructure projects like smart cities

Development and use of intelligent transportation systems

Growing usage in displays like LCD display

Rise in environmental concern

Strict government policy in packaging

Growing consumer electronics market

Rising trend of digitization in developing markets

Technological advancements

Key Vendors

The Global Optical Film Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

LG Chem, Ltd.

Hyosung Chemical

Toray Industries Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

3M

Zeon Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Sanritz Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dexerials Corporation

Benq Materials Corporation

SKC Inc.

Polatechno Co., Ltd.

Suntechopt Corporation

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.

Shenzhen Sheng Wave Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Sapo)

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Optical Film Market has been divided into the following segments

Film Type P Polarizing Film Backlight Unit Film ITO Film

Application Television Desktop Monitors & Laptops Smartphones & Tablets Signage/Large Format display Automotive Display



Major Global Optical Film Market Highlights

Polarizing Film type holds the largest market share of the optical film market during the forecast period The grade I (light) segment from the type section in the Optical Film market is anticipated to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Rising demand for larger panel size, growing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility and development in demand for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones will increase the demand for Polarizing Film type.

Moreover, the reflective properties offered by polarizing films are driving the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share in the Optical Film market during the forecast

Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of major players to regions like China, India, and Vietnam.

What the Global Optical Film Market Report Offers?

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Optical Film market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Optical Film production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.