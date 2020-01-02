Phase Change Material (PCM) Market forecast 2019-2024 interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in phase change material market to 2024 by product form (inorganic, organic, and bio-based), end use (building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, TES, refrigeration & equipment, electronics, textiles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the phase change material (PCM) market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, TES, refrigeration & equipment, electronics, and textile industries. The phase change material market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17 % from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and growing demand for renewable sources of energy.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/phase-c…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, inorganic, organic, and bio-based are the major product form. Inorganic PCM is the largest product form.

Within the PCM market, building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, TES, refrigeration & equipment, electronics, textiles, and others are the major end use industries. Building & construction is the largest segment for phase change material (PCM) Market.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing concerns over improving efficiency in buildings and rising cost of energy.

Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc., Laird Plc, Sasol Ltd., Croda International Plc., Entropy Solutions LLC, Microtek Laboratories Inc., Pluss Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Phase Change Materials Products Ltd., Outlast Technologies LLC, Henkel AG & Company, Advansa BV, AI Technology Inc., Climator Sweden AB, Cryopak Industries Inc., Datum Phase Change Limited, Dow Corning Corporation, Global E-Systems Europe B.V., Insolcorp, Inc., Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Salca BV, and TeapPCM are among the major manufacturers of phase change materials.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the Phase Change Material (PCM) market by product form, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Phase Change Material (PCM) Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the phase change material (PCM) market by product form, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Product Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Inorganic

Organic

Bio-Based

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Building & Construction

HVAC

Cold Chain & Packaging

TES

Refrigeration & Equipment

Electronics

Textiles

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America Unites States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Others

RoW South America Middle East South Africa Others



More than 150 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.