Vacuum Grease Market forecast 2019-2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global vacuum grease market to 2024 by product type (silicon based vacuum grease, hydrocarbon based vacuum grease, and fluorocarbon based vacuum grease), application (laboratory and industrial, equipment, food processing, aerospace/aviation, and pharmaceuticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the vacuum grease market looks promising with opportunities in the laboratory & industrial, equipment, food processing, pharmaceuticals and aerospace/aviation applications. The vacuum grease market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are strong growth in the laboratory equipment industry in Europe and North America and growth in the food processing industry in the developing regions.

In this market, fluorocarbon-based vacuum grease, hydrocarbon-based vacuum grease, and silicone-based vacuum grease are the major product type of the vacuum grease market. Silicon-based vaccum grease is the largest product type.

Within the vacuum grease market, laboratory & industrial, equipment, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace/aviation are the major applications. Laboratory and food processing is the largest application segment for vacuum grease.

APAC will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to high precision machines in the manufacturing industry.

Dow Corning, The Chemours Company, M&I Materials Limited, Solvay S.A., Castrol Ltd., Kluber Lubrication, Fuchs Lubritech Gmbh, Inland Vacuum Industries Inc., Ulvac Technologies Inc., Santolubes LLC, Supervac Industries, MPT industries are among the major manufacturers of vacuum grease.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the vacuum grease market by product type, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Vacuum Grease Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the vacuum grease market by product type, application, and region as follows:

