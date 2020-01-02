Global UV Adhesive Market forecast 2019-2024 described in a new market report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global UV adhesive market to 2024 by resin type (acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others), application (medical, electronics, glass bonding, packaging & laminating, transportation, industrial assembly, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the UV adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, electronics, glass bonding, packaging, transportation, and industrial assembly applications. The global UV adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for solvent-free adhesives in medical, glass bonding, transportation, and electronics applications.

Within the UV adhesive market, medical, electronics, glass bonding, packaging & laminating, transportation, and industrial assembly are the major applications. Packaging and laminating is the largest application segment for UV adhesives.

Acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane are the major resin type segments of the global UV adhesive market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rising construction activities in the region.

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Dymax Corporation, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Threebond Holdings Co., Ltd., Masterbond Inc., Epoxy Technology Inc., and Microcoat Technology are among the major manufacturers of UV adhesives.

