Current research: UV Coating Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global UV coating market to 2024 by composition (monomers, oligomers, photoinitiators, PU dispersions, and other), product type (wood coatings, plastic coatings, conformal coatings, display coatings, paper coatings, and overprint varnish), end use industry (industrial coatings, electronics, and graphic arts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the UV coating market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial coating, electronics, and graphic art industries. The UV coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing environmental awareness of green products, growing electronics and industrial market.

Wood coatings, plastic coatings, conformal coatings, display coatings, paper coatings, and overprint varnish are the major product type of the UV coating market. Wood coatings is the largest product type.

Within the UV coating market, industrial coatings, electronics, and graphic arts are the major end use industries. Industrial coatings is the largest end use segment for UV coatings.

Monomers, oligomers, photoinitiators, PU dispersions, and others are the major composition type segments of the UV coating market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand from the electrical & electronics industry.

AkzoNobel N.V., Royal DSM N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coatings Systems, Dymax Corporation, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., and DIC Corporation are among the major manufacturers of UV coatings.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the UV coating market by composition, product type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "UV Coating Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the UV coating market by composition, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Composition [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Monomers

Oligomers

Photoinitiators

PU Dispersions

Other

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Wood Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Display Coatings

Paper Coatings

Overprint Varnish

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Industrial Coatings

Electronics

Graphic Arts

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

