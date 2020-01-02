Explosive Detector Market forecast 2019-2024 discussed in a new market research report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global explosive detector market to 2024 by technology (trace detector and bulk detector), product type (vehicle mounded, handheld, robotics, biosensor, and others), end use industry (commercial, cargo and transport, aviation, military and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the explosive detector market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation, military and defense, public places, commercial, and cargo& transportation industries. The explosive detector market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are rise in terrorist activities across the globe, government legislations for enhanced security screening, and increasing demand for safety and security in the aviation industry.

In this market, trace and bulk detection explosive detector technologies are used to ensure safety and security in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that trace detectors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, vehicle-mounted, handheld, robotics, and biosensors are the major explosive detectors. These detectors are used in aviation, military and defense, public places, commercial, and cargo and transport industries.

Lucintel forecasts that aviation will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing terrorist activities and government spending in the military and defense industry.



Safran, Smiths Group, L-3 Communications, OSI Systems, Nuctech, Implant Sciences Corporation, Flir Systems, Chemring Group, American Science & Engineering, Analogic Corporation, and Leidos Holdings, Inc. are among the major manufacturers of explosive detectors.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the explosive detectors market by technology, product type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunity in the Explosive Detector Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the explosive detector market by technology, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Trace Detector

Bulk Detector

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Vehicle Mounted

Handheld

Robotics

Biosensor

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Commercial

Cargo and transport

Aviation

Military and defense

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World

