Global SiC Fiber Market forecast 2019-2024 available in the latest report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global SiC fiber market to 2024 by form (continuous and woven cloth), usage (composite and non-composites), end use industry (energy and power, industrial, and aerospace and defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the SiC fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, energy & power, and industrial industries. The global SiC fiber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 35% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are capacity expansions due to rise in production of leap engines, increase in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and increased investments in manufacturing SiC fiber-based CMCs for land-based gas turbine engines.

In this market, composites and non-composites are the major usage type of SiC fibers market. Composites is the largest usage type.

Within the SiC fiber market, aerospace & defense, energy & power, and industrial are the major end use industries. Aerospace and defense is the largest end use segment for SiC fibers.

Continuous and woven cloth are the major form type segments of the global SiC fiber market.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing use of SiC fibers in commercial and military aircraft engines.

UBE Industries, COI Ceramics, Specialty Materials, Matech, Haydale Technologies, Suzhou Saifei Group, BJS Ceramics, GE Aviation, and Toshiba are among the major manufacturers of SiC fibers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global SiC fiber market by form, usage, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Global SiC Fiber Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global SiC fiber market by form, usage, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Continuous

Woven Cloth

By Usage [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Composite

Non-Composites

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Energy and Power

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

