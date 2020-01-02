New release: +8.25%, Utility Asset Management Market is booming worldwide

Key Players | ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, S&C Electric Company

The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry - validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Utility Asset Management Forecast till 2025.

Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, S&C Electric Company, Sentient Energy, Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Enetics Inc., Lindsey Manufacturing Co., Netcontrol OY.

Global Utility Asset Management Market is valued approximately at USD 3.00 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Asset Management is a concept that has been used in both public and private sectors with a vast number of interpretations. Also, utility asset management can be defined as a systematic approach to maintaining and upgrading electric assets such as transformer, power distribution panels, light fixtures by combining engineering practices and economic analysis with sound business practice.

Moreover, growing investment in distributed generation and related government regulation and upgradation of aging infrastructure are some major factors driving the growth of the market. For Instance: as per the company sources, FirstEnergy Corporation will incorporate around $4.7 billion between 2018-2021 to institute smart grid technologies and to upgrade aging infrastructure and will build new lines.

As a result, the demand and adoption of Utility Asset Management solutions would increase. However, capital intensive nature of sensor technology is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of Utility Asset Management globally.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Transformers

Substations

Transmission & Distribution Lines

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Utility Type:

Public Utility

Private Utility

Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Utility Asset Management industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Utility Asset Management industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

The report answers future development trend of Utility Asset Management based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Utility Asset Management Market.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Utility Asset Management market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.



• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.



• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Utility Asset Management market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.



• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market.



• Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Utility Asset Management industry



• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Utility Asset Management market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Utility Asset Management market.



• Global Macro Comparison – The global Utility Asset Management market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Utility Asset Management market size, percentage of GDP, and average Utility Asset Management market expenditure.



• Macro Comparison By Country – The Utility Asset Management market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Utility Asset Management market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Utility Asset Management market expenditure.



• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.



• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Utility Asset Management market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.



• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.



• Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

