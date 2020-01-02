Explore the Ceramic Textile Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in Ceramic Textile Market to 2024 by fiber type (Vitreous alumina-silica (RCF, low bio-persistent), and polycrystalline ceramic fiber), form (cloth, ropes, tapes, sleeves, and braids), end use industry (transportation and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the ceramic textile market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and industrial sectors. The ceramic textile market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are high heat resistant capability of ceramic fiber in high temperature applications and growth in end-use industries.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/ceramic…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

Vitreous alumina-silica (refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), low bio-persistent), and polycrystalline ceramic fibers are the major fiber type used in different end use industries. Vitreous alumina-silica is the largest segment.

Within the ceramic textile market, transportation and industrial are the major end use industries. Industrial is the largest segment for the ceramic textile market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growth in the transportation and industrial sectors.

Ibiden Co., Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Mineral Seal Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation, Rath Inc., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, The 3M Company, Unifrax Corporation, and Zircar Zirconia, Inc.

are among the major manufacturers of the ceramic textile market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the ceramic textile market by end use, fiber type, form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " Ceramic Textile Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the ceramic textile market by fiber type, form, end use, and region as follows:

By Fiber Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Vitreous alumina-silica Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), Low bio-persistent

Polycrystalline ceramic fiber

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Cloth

Ropes

Tapes

Sleeves

Braids

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Transportation

Industrial

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

More than 150 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.