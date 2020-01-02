New release: Global Glass Filled Nylon Market to expand at a robust pace during 2019-2025

Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast 2019-2025
“The Global Glass-Filled Nylon Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025”
Key Market Growth Drivers/ Restraints
- Glass filled Nylon possesses preferred properties like high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance.
- The growth attributed to augmented usage of these products in various industries such as automobile industry, electrical & electronics, industrial among others.
- Increasing global automobile production as different components promoting reduced vehicle weights and fewer emissions to the atmosphere is projected to favor the growth.
- Growth of output can mainly attribute to a rapid rise in the China market, as well as the consistent increase of the European automotive industry Glass-filled nylon is progressively replacing metal parts in automobiles due to its suitable properties of high tensile strength, high elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion
- Electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, and toughness make nylon a reliable choice for high load parts in electrical applications as insulators, switch housings and the ubiquitous cable ties. Power tool housing is another significant application. These factors are projected to favor the growth of the global glass-filled nylon market
- The growing electrical & electronics and industrial sectors are also strengthening the glass filled nylon market.
- Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of significant players to regions like China, India, and Indonesia.
Key Vendors
The Global Glass Filled Nylon Market is primarily dominated by major companies like BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, DowDuPont Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Ensinger GmbH, Arkema, SABIC, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, Fukuang International (HK) Limited, Steklonit Jsc, Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc., Nylatech, RTP Company, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Radici Group, Domo Chemicals, EMS Grivory, and Quadrant.
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Asia-pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Segmentation
Global Glass Filled Nylon Market has been divided into the following segments
- Type
- Polyamide 6
- Polyamide 66
- End User Industry
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Others
- Manufacturing Process
- Injection Molding
- Extrusion Molding
- Glass Filling
- 10% Glass Filled
- 20% Glass Filled
- 30% Glass Filled
Major Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Highlights
- In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific is the largest region for the glass-filled nylon market
- China is one of the notable consumers of glass-filled nylon in the APAC region
- In terms of end-user industry, the automotive industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global glass-filled nylon market throughout the forecast period.
What the Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Report Offers?
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Glass Filled Nylon Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Global Glass Filled Nylon Market production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.
Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.
