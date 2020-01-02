New release: Global Glass Filled Nylon Market to expand at a robust pace during 2019-2025

Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast 2019-2025

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“The Global Glass-Filled Nylon Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025”

Key Market Growth Drivers/ Restraints

Glass filled Nylon possesses preferred properties like high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance.

The growth attributed to augmented usage of these products in various industries such as automobile industry, electrical & electronics, industrial among others.

Increasing global automobile production as different components promoting reduced vehicle weights and fewer emissions to the atmosphere is projected to favor the growth.

Growth of output can mainly attribute to a rapid rise in the China market, as well as the consistent increase of the European automotive industry Glass-filled nylon is progressively replacing metal parts in automobiles due to its suitable properties of high tensile strength, high elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion

Electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, and toughness make nylon a reliable choice for high load parts in electrical applications as insulators, switch housings and the ubiquitous cable ties. Power tool housing is another significant application. These factors are projected to favor the growth of the global glass-filled nylon market

The growing electrical & electronics and industrial sectors are also strengthening the glass filled nylon market.

Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of significant players to regions like China, India, and Indonesia.

Key Vendors

The Global Glass Filled Nylon Market is primarily dominated by major companies like BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, DowDuPont Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Ensinger GmbH, Arkema, SABIC, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, Fukuang International (HK) Limited, Steklonit Jsc, Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc., Nylatech, RTP Company, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Radici Group, Domo Chemicals, EMS Grivory, and Quadrant.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Glass Filled Nylon Market has been divided into the following segments

Type Polyamide 6 Polyamide 66

End User Industry Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Others

Manufacturing Process Injection Molding Extrusion Molding

Glass Filling 10% Glass Filled 20% Glass Filled 30% Glass Filled



Major Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Highlights

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific is the largest region for the glass-filled nylon market

China is one of the notable consumers of glass-filled nylon in the APAC region

In terms of end-user industry, the automotive industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global glass-filled nylon market throughout the forecast period.

What the Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Report Offers?

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Glass Filled Nylon Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Global Glass Filled Nylon Market production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.